NY Court Gives Ex-AG Schneiderman His Law License Back

By Marco Poggio (September 7, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Former New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman is again allowed to practice law after a one-year suspension of his law license stemming from a sexual abuse scandal that mired his political career, his attorney confirmed on Wednesday to Law360 Pulse. The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, First Department, reinstated Schneiderman's license on Tuesday. His suspension began on May 28, 2021. Schneiderman abruptly resigned in 2018 on the same day four women came forward saying he beat them and choked them during sex. He has since joined Alcoholics Anonymous and publicly acknowledged he is a recovering alcoholic, according to court...

