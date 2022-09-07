SharkNinja Gets iRobot Vacuum Patent Trimmed At PTAB

By Jasmin Jackson (September 7, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has partially axed iRobot's patent on an autonomous floor-cleaning vacuum challenged by rival SharkNinja, holding that some of the claims covered obvious subject matter. A three-judge panel said in a final written decision issued Tuesday that SharkNinja Operating LLC sufficiently showed that 13 out of 23 challenged claims in the vacuum patent held by iRobot Corp. are rendered obvious by prior art and thus ineligible for patenting. However, the panel found that SharkNinja failed to prove that the other 10 disputed claims were also obvious. According to the filing, various combinations of five previous print...

