WiNet Wants New Shot At Motorola IP Case

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 7, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming-based company conceded to a Federal Circuit panel Wednesday that the company did not initially have the right to the wireless patent it sued Motorola Mobility over in 2020 and told the judges the instant case should be dropped but asked for the right to bring an entirely new claim. In oral arguments, WiNet Labs asked the three-judge appeals panel for an order saying a federal district judge "had subject matter jurisdiction to enter an order dismissing their complaint with prejudice." On the other side of the fight, Motorola told the judges WiNet should be barred from bringing a new claim...

