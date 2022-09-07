MLB Players Union Forms Bond With AFL-CIO

By David Steele (September 7, 2022, 11:13 AM EDT) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association is now the latest of the professional sports unions to join the AFL-CIO, with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark and AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler jointly announcing the move at the National Press Club in Washington Wednesday morning. The MLBPA becomes the 58th labor organization to affiliate with the AFL-CIO, nine days after the union agreed to open its membership to minor-league baseball players and begin their authorization process. The MLBPA also becomes part of the Sports Council recently formed by the AFL-CIO, which includes the players associations for the National Football League, the National Women's...

