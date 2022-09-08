Taylor English's Miami Shop Adds Bailey Duquette Attorney

By Madison Arnold (September 8, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP bolstered its new Miami office with the hiring of a partner for its litigation and dispute resolution department from Bailey Duquette PC. Barbara Riesberg is the latest addition to the Miami shop, which got its start in May as the firm's first-ever brick-and-mortar location outside Atlanta. Riesberg, whose addition was announced Wednesday, has 30 years of experience in representing corporations, LLCs, public entities and individuals in business matters. "Taylor English is an excellent fit for me, not just the quality of the attorneys, [but] there's a very broad platform to service present and future clients. And I...

