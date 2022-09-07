Ex-SUNY Exec Joins Cullen And Dykman As Partner In Albany

By Emma Cueto (September 7, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Cullen and Dykman LLP has added an Albany-based former director of employee relations at the State University of New York as a partner in its higher education and labor and employment practices. The firm touted Brian B. Selchick as bringing valuable experience to the firm, in an announcement on Tuesday. Cullen and Dykman also said it is further expanding its capabilities by promoting of counsel Deirdre M. Mitacek — also of the higher education group — to partner. "We are thrilled to welcome both Deirdre and Brian as Partners of the firm," managing partner Christopher H. Palmer said in a statement....

