Trade Pro Rejoins Crowell & Moring After State Dept. Stint

By Andrea Keckley (September 8, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP on Thursday announced the return of one of its attorneys following her 14-month stint with the U.S. Department of State, bolstering the firm's strength in global trade compliance. Maria Alejandra del-Cerro is returning to Crowell & Moring's Washington, D.C., office as a partner for its international trade and government contract groups, the firm said. "When I thought about coming back, it's really because I had a great experience at Crowell," del-Cerro told Law360 Pulse on Thursday. "And so I wanted to rejoin the team that I was working with. They're a really sharp group at Crowell." Del-Cerro first joined Crowell...

