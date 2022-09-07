SpongeBob App Flouted Kids' Privacy Rules, Watchdog Says

By Allison Grande (September 7, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The operator of a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed app has agreed to revamp its age screening mechanism and make its advertisements clearer to resolve a self-regulatory body's allegations that children's personal data wasn't being adequately protected and that users were being tricked into engaging with ads, the industry watchdog said Wednesday. BBB National Programs' children's advertising branch claimed that Tilting Point Media LLC, the owner and operator the SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off app, violated the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and the watchdog's Self-Regulatory Guidelines for Advertising and for Children's Online Privacy Protection. The game maker allegedly failed to ensure that personal information from users...

