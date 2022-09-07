Teva Tells Justices $235M Loss 'Erodes' Patent Law

By Andrew Karpan (September 7, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals is warning the U.S. Supreme Court that an appeals court's revival of a Delaware federal jury's $235 million award for GlaxoSmithKline in its patent infringement suit against the Israeli drugmaker "erodes foundational principles of patent law." The company made its case there in a Wednesday reply brief that hit the court after a narrow majority of judges on the Federal Circuit decided in February that they would not touch a ruling from a three-judge panel that maintained Teva induced doctors to infringe a GlaxoSmithKline patent with its "skinny-label" version of the drug Coreg. Back in 2017, a jury in Delaware...

