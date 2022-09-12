Kilpatrick Adds Litigation Pro In Dallas From Griffith Barbee

By Lynn LaRowe (September 12, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP is bulking up its commercial litigation team with a new counsel who comes on board from Griffith Barbee PLLC in Dallas. Maeghan Whitehead was a partner at Griffith Barbee for more than three years before joining Kilpatrick as a member of the firm's complex commercial litigation team, according to her LinkedIn profile. Whitehead's clients include businesses and individuals involved in complex commercial and intellectual property disputes, the firm said in a statement announcing Whitehead's hiring last week. "I was impressed with the quality of Kilpatrick Townsend's first-rate trial lawyers, who are client-focused, consistently achieve excellent results,...

