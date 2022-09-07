USPTO Wants Discipline Diversion Program To Stick Around

By Dani Kass (September 7, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday said it wants to permanently incorporate a pilot program that allows practitioners who are investigated for minor misconduct to access help rather than immediately be disciplined, particularly in instances where health and management issues contributed to the conduct. In a notice of proposed rulemaking, the USPTO said it wants to formalize the Diversion Pilot Program, which was launched in 2017. The program expiring in November allows attorneys, patent agents and others who practice at the USPTO to get counseling, help managing their law office and more legal education in instances of minor misconduct....

