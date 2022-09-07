Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boy Scouts Inch Closer To Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation Order

By Vince Sullivan (September 7, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt Boy Scouts of America got resolution on all the outstanding issues with its Chapter 11 plan Wednesday in Delaware, with a bankruptcy judge giving a series of rulings on contentious language in the plan's confirmation order.

During a virtual hearing, attorneys for the Boy Scouts said they had worked with other parties in the case through a court-appointed mediator to come to agreement for changes to the Chapter 11 plan and confirmation order after a Sept. 1 hearing where U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein had requested some modifications.

The Scouts' plan calls for the creation of a $2.5...

