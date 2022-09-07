Boy Scouts Inch Closer To Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation Order

By Vince Sullivan (September 7, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt Boy Scouts of America got resolution on all the outstanding issues with its Chapter 11 plan Wednesday in Delaware, with a bankruptcy judge giving a series of rulings on contentious language in the plan's confirmation order. During a virtual hearing, attorneys for the Boy Scouts said they had worked with other parties in the case through a court-appointed mediator to come to agreement for changes to the Chapter 11 plan and confirmation order after a Sept. 1 hearing where U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein had requested some modifications. The Scouts' plan calls for the creation of a $2.5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS