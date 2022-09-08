Negligence Suit Over Pit Bull Attack Against Visitor Revived

By Collin Krabbe (September 8, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Superior Court of Pennsylvania has revived a negligence lawsuit against the owner of a pit bull who attacked and injured a man visiting her home, saying there is a factual dispute regarding whether the owner knew her dog was aggressive and took the proper precautions to keep it at bay. The decision Wednesday overturned a summary judgment ruling a lower court had granted to pit bull-mix owner Jill Daugherty in a suit brought by Howard Baybrook Jr. in January 2021, roughly one year after the dog, Lola, attacked him and bit his leg, according to the decision. The lower court...

