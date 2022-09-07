SF Supervisors OK Psychedelics Decriminalization Measure

By Sam Reisman (September 7, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- San Francisco's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi and implored local law enforcement to deprioritize pursuing individuals for using, cultivating or distributing plant-based drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms and cacti. The resolution applies to the "full spectrum of plants, fungi and natural materials that can inspire personal and spiritual well-being, can benefit psychological and physical wellness and can reestablish humans' inalienable and direct relationship to nature," according to the text. The unanimous vote of the 11 supervisors occurred during the board's regular meeting Tuesday and marks the latest municipality to decriminalize psychedelic plants...

