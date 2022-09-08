4th Circ. Judge Blasts Denial Of Atty's Bail Bid As 'Not Fair'

By Jonathan Capriel (September 8, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit judge on Wednesday lambasted his colleagues' refusal to hear a bid for bail by a "prominent African American attorney" who was convicted of money laundering, calling it unfairly inconsistent with how the court treated a former Republican governor's identical request. On a 9-5 vote, judges on the Fourth Circuit declined to reconsider Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth Wendell Ravenell's request for release pending an appeal of a nearly five-year prison sentence following his conviction for using his firm's accounts to launder more than $1 million in illicit marijuana money. The majority's vote to deny Ravenell, 63, a shot at...

