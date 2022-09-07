Ex-DLA Piper Atty Wins Stay In Cannabis Co. Fight

By Gina Kim (September 7, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A California judge paused a cannabis company's suit against a former DLA Piper attorney Tuesday to allow the attorney's own fraud suit against the cannabis company to proceed first, finding that the parties' legal tactics, along with risk of inconsistent rulings, warrant a stay. In an eight-page minute order, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephen I. Goorvitch agreed to pause Cannaco Research Corp.'s suit for breach of fiduciary duty and violation of Penal Code Section 502 against its former CEO and ex-DLA Piper attorney Shauneen Militello, who is accused of locking company leaders out of their email accounts and other...

