3rd Circ. Won't Resurrect False Ad Suit Over Medical Cream

By Hayley Fowler (September 9, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc. can't revive its lawsuit accusing TruPharma LLC of false advertising involving a lower-priced topical cream for hemorrhoids after the Third Circuit found it failed to allege how its competitor misled buyers. Calling the lower court's opinion "pithy and well-crafted," a three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed dismissal of the suit alleging information TruPharma gave to drug databases that resulted in the competing products being listed together was false advertising. Sebela had argued TruPharma was trying to bill its product as an equivalent of Sebela's to garner sales. "The mere listing together of these products in the databases, however, is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS