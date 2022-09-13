Gordon & Rees Adds Insurance Expert To Denver Office

By Daniel Ducassi (September 13, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has added a partner to its Denver office who brings two decades of experience to the firm's insurance, commercial litigation and construction practice groups, the firm announced. Katherine K. Kust boasts more than 10 years working on insurance litigation on the defense side with Sweetbaum Sands PC in Denver on behalf of major insurance carriers. Before that, she worked for roughly seven years handling insurance litigation for the plaintiffs side with the now-defunct Fleishman & Shapiro PC. She said her experience has given her a deep knowledge of the industry, "from how the claims-handling process works to...

