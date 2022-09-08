3rd Circ. Won't Revive Off-Label Suit Over Teva Heart Drug

By Hayley Fowler (September 8, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has declined to revive two cases against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. alleging the company failed to warn patients about side effects associated with the off-label use of heart drug Amiodarone, finding the patients didn't plausibly allege how the drugmaker broke Delaware state law. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a Delaware federal judge's decision to dismiss the lawsuits, which contend users suffered "significant side effects" after taking Amiodarone to treat a form of arrhythmia known as atrial fibrillation, or afib. The patients, their families and estates had accused Teva of hiding the adverse reactions and continuing to promote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS