SPAC Again Seeks More Time To Acquire Trump's Truth Social

By Tom Zanki (September 8, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The special-purpose acquisition company seeking to take public former President Donald Trump's social media outfit adjourned its meeting for another month on Thursday after failing again to obtain enough shareholder votes for an extension to complete the proposed acquisition. Digital World Acquisition Corp. CEO Patrick Orlando told shareholders virtually that Thursday's meeting was adjourned until Oct. 10. The SPAC needs 65% of shareholder votes to authorize a one-year extension that would enable it to continue negotiating its take-public merger with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., a deal that is being investigated by regulators. "We are working diligently to record all...

