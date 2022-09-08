Funeral Co.'s 'Bait And Switch' Settlement Could Cost $200M

By David Minsky (September 8, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Funeral services company Service Corp. International has reached a settlement that could ultimately cost it $200 million in a Florida federal court class action involving thousands of residents who alleged a "bait-and-switch" scheme that duped them into purchasing overvalued cremation packages and limited refunds if they tried to cancel their plans. Under the settlement, filed with the court Wednesday, Service Corp. International would give refunds of up to $2,400 to each of the roughly 87,000 people in two classes who purchased "preneed" contracts, or prepaid funeral plans. Terms of the deal also include extensions of the refund periods for people who purchased plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS