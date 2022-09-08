Motley Rice Says Robbins Geller Undercut Client In Stock Suit

By Jack Karp (September 8, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Motley Rice LLC and Saxena White PA were appointed lead counsel in a securities fraud class action against online education company Chegg Inc. after accusing Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP of undermining its own client in order to win the lead position for itself. Motley Rice and Saxena White's clients, KBC Asset Management NV and the Pompano Beach Police & Firefighters' Retirement System, will serve as lead plaintiffs in the suit alleging Chegg made materially false and misleading statements attributing its substantial growth during the COVID-19 pandemic to a strong business model and business acumen rather than increased remote learning,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS