Ex-Ministry Employee Misled Judge Over Husband's Death

By Silvia Martelli (September 8, 2022, 9:23 PM BST) -- The Ministry of Justice won another crack at keeping a retired official from getting her claim over pensions for part-time workers reinstated, finding that the woman had misled a judge over her husband's death to bring back the suit. The Employment Appeal Tribunal published a decision Thursday allowing an appeal from the Ministry of Justice against a judgment that allowed the retired chairperson, only identified as Mrs. McGrandle, to reinstate her discrimination claim years after she had decided to withdraw it. The case has been sent back to a lower tribunal, which will rule on whether the case should be brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS