Justice Secretary To Meet Attys' Reps Over Pay Dispute

By Ashish Sareen (September 8, 2022, 5:20 PM BST) -- The new justice secretary said Thursday that he will meet representatives from the major lawyers' trade groups next week as criminal barristers continue to strike over legal aid funding. Kirsty Brimelow QC, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, is due to meet Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis on Monday for talks on the legal aid funding dispute. (Tom Fish | Law360) Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, who was appointed on Tuesday, said on Twitter that he would sit down with the Criminal Bar Association, Bar Council and Law Society in a move toward ending a longstanding dispute over pay for legal aid work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS