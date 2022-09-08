Puma Loses Bid To Upend Dumping Duties On Chinese Shoes

By Alex Baldwin (September 8, 2022, 5:55 PM BST) -- German footwear giant Puma failed Thursday to convince the European Union's highest court to revive its challenge to the bloc's anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese and Vietnamese footwear imports. The European Court of Justice ruled that a lower court was right to throw out Puma's challenges to the European Commission's anti-dumping regulations. The dispute stems from regulations the bloc issued in 2006 imposing a 16.5% duty on imports of certain leather footwear from Chinese producers and a 10% duty on similar products from Vietnamese companies. The anti-dumping duties prompted several lawsuits, including an action brought by Puma and U.K. shoe maker Clarks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS