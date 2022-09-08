Dexia Seeks English Recognition Over Italian Swap Deals

By Joanne Faulkner (September 8, 2022, 5:56 PM BST) -- Italian bank Dexia urged a London judge Thursday to find that transactions it inked with a regional government to restructure a province's debts are governed by English law ahead of a counter suit kicking off in Italy next month. Lawyers for Dexia Crediop SpA asked a High Court judge to grant summary judgment that two transactions the bank entered with the regional government of Pesaro involving early-2000s interest rate swaps are governed by English law. The bank says the contracts are valid, legal and binding. Dexia's March lawsuit is a response to the province suing the bank in the Italian courts...

