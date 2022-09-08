Credit Suisse To Take Full Ownership Of China Securities Biz

By Al Barbarino (September 8, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse confirmed Thursday that it hashed out a deal to take full ownership of its Chinese Credit Suisse Securities operation, a move that will see the Swiss bank buy out its local partner's stake for 1.14 billion yuan ($163.8 million). The bank will acquire the 49% stake held by its current joint venture partner Founder Securities, a China-based financial services company focused on securities-related businesses. Bank executives expressed their commitment to China in emailed statements to Law360. "Credit Suisse sees China as more than a growth market with immense potential, but also a place that offers opportunities for collaboration and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS