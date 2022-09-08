UPenn Students Ask Judge To OK $4.5M Fee Refund Deal

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 8, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Two University of Pennsylvania students have asked a federal judge for approval of a $4.5 million settlement to resolve their class action suit against the school demanding fee refunds for being kept out of campus facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an unopposed motion for preliminary settlement of the class action filed Wednesday, lead plaintiffs Asha Smith and Emma Nedley told U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage an agreement was reached between the parties after two mediation sessions and that the amount agreed upon was fair and reasonable. "Although Penn may have the ability to withstand a greater judgment, the outstanding result...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS