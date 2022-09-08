SEC's Gensler Considers Divvying Up Crypto Platforms

By Jessica Corso (September 8, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Thursday that cryptocurrency exchanges that also operate as brokers, dealers and lenders could have their businesses broken up into separate legal entities to avoid harming investors through the commingling of these services. Gensler, speaking to an audience of attorneys at the Practising Law Institute, called on cryptocurrency platforms to register with the SEC and said he has directed staff to register each individual function that the platforms perform. Registering the separate functions "could result in disaggregating those functions into separate legal entities to mitigate conflicts of interest and enhance investor protection," he said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS