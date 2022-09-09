Uncertainty Seems To Pause Firms' Hiring Of In-House Attys

By Michele Gorman (September 9, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- While many in-house lawyers jumped to private practice in 2021 and 2022, likely influenced by better pay, stability, predictability and other factors missing from some law departments during the pandemic, that micro-trend appears to have cooled as law firm leaders monitor the unsettled market, legal experts say. Compared to previous years, when lawyers leaving their roles more often accepted in-house positions, it was atypical to see more attorneys choose firms over jobs in legal departments, recruiters said. Firms were snapping up more in-house counsel to fill attorney gaps. In November, Law360 reported that in the first three quarters of 2021, firms hired...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS