Mont. Justices Relieve Insurers Of Covering Kidnap Suit

By Hope Patti (September 8, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT) -- An automobile insurer and excess insurer have no duty to defend or indemnify a policyholder in a suit over the kidnapping and assault of his estranged wife, the Montana Supreme Court ruled, finding the incident did not constitute an accident under either policy to trigger coverage. A Montana state court correctly granted summary judgment to 21st Century North America Insurance Co. and Farmers Insurance Exchange in the carriers' dispute with Kevin R. Frost over coverage of an underlying suit brought by his wife, Sherri Frost, the state's highest court held. "Because there is no genuine dispute in the record that Frost's...

