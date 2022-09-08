Biden Admin. Reverses Trump-Era Immigration Wealth Test

By Alyssa Aquino (September 8, 2022, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Green card hopefuls likely to use Medicaid and food stamps will no longer be deemed ineligible for permanent residency on the basis of being considered a "public charge," under a final regulation released Thursday that reverses a Trump-era policy. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in the final rule that immigration officers will largely rely on the "historical" definition from 1999 of a public charge, or a person "primarily dependent" on public assistance programs. Former President Donald Trump had broadened that definition in 2019 from people who use cash benefits to also include those who use noncash benefits such as...

