Fed. Panel Upholds Black Park Service Worker's Bias Win

By Abby Wargo (September 8, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority upheld a Black ex-worker's arbitration win over the National Park Service, saying the agency violated federal civil rights law by failing to renew his employment contract after he complained about race discrimination. An FLRA panel denied Wednesday the NPS' February 2022 challenge to the unnamed workers' victory and back-pay remedy, which stemmed from an arbitrator's finding that the park service retaliated against the worker in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The worker's union chapter, National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 336, filed a grievance after the ex-worker complained in 2019 that white workers got...

