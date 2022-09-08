Texas Mall Says Typo Doesn't Doom Hail Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (September 8, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas mall damaged by a 2020 hailstorm asked a federal judge not to toss its case against Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Co. for more than $1.8 million in damages merely due to a typographical error. In a brief submitted Wednesday, Marshall Mall Investors LP argued to continue its case against Allied, which it accuses of bad faith and breach of contract among other things, calling the insurer's focus on the mall's error in misstating the policy period applicable to its claim a "red herring." "Unable to refute these clear facts of its breach," the mall wrote in its brief, "the bulk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS