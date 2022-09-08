Chancery Urged To Keep Alive Instructure Sale Challenge

By Jeff Montgomery (September 8, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for software-as-a-service venture Instructure Inc. stockholders urged Delaware's Chancery Court Thursday to send their class challenges to the company's $2 billion sale to private equity Thoma Bravo in 2020 to trial, citing sufficient evidence that a corrupt process carried the deal to closing. Christopher H. Lyons of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP told Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that Instructure's directors breached their fiduciary duties in the run-up to the final agreement in March 2020, and were aided and abetted by Thoma Bravo. The complaint claimed that Thoma Bravo exploited connections to Instructure insiders and to its managers' interest in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS