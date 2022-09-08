Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Merchandiser Hit With FLSA Suit For Allegedly Skirting OT

By Hayley Fowler (September 8, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A company providing retail support to major vendors like Samsung and Bosch was accused of shortchanging workers on overtime pay in a proposed class and collective action filed Wednesday in North Carolina federal court.

Gus L. Singleton IV, who lives in Ohio, filed the suit against American Merchandising Specialists Inc. for alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Ohio wage laws. Singleton said the North Carolina company refused to pay its field representatives for what he described as "home-based work" that was a requirement for completing their job duties at multiple retailers.

He's seeking to represent a collective of...

