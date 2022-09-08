Baker Botts Snags Former Perkins Coie Managing Partner

By Lauren Castle (September 8, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP announced Thursday that Jose C. Villarreal, a former founding managing partner for Perkins Coie LLP's Austin office, will become a partner in its intellectual property practice. Villarreal, who has over 25 years of experience practicing in Texas, will be based at his new firm's Austin office. He told Law360 that Baker Botts has a tremendous platform when it comes to representing all sorts of clients in the technology field, and he couldn't pass up on the opportunity. "It is very complementary to my practice and the reputation that the firm has is really second to none when it...

