Biz Software Sees Record Deals Despite Broader M&A Lull

By Al Barbarino (September 8, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The enterprise software sector has defied the broader decline in global mergers and acquisitions activity this year, posting a record-breaking number of transactions in the first half of 2022, according to a newly released report. The sector was bolstered in part thanks to accelerating demand for cloud-based services and the hedge against recession these types of deals can provide to acquirers, according to a Wednesday report from London-based M&A consultancy Hampleton Partners. "[The] enterprise software sector [is] turning increasingly appealing for acquisitive investors despite fears of an extended market slowdown," according to the report. M&A targets in the sector offer "substantial recurring revenue...

