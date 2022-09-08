7th Circ. Rulings Doom Salon's Virus Suit, Insurer Says

By Riley Murdock (September 8, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal court to toss an upscale Chicago beauty salon's amended COVID-19 pandemic business interruption suit, arguing the salon made the same claims the court — and the Seventh Circuit — have already rejected. Style Lounge Salon Inc., the company behind Chicago's Salon Envy, argued the same coverage theories under the same policy provisions as its first complaint, West Bend said in a memo Wednesday. In September 2021, the district court found no coverage existed for the salon's lost business income from the pandemic and related government shutdown orders, according to filings in the case....

