Boy Scouts' Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed By Del. Judge

By Vince Sullivan (September 8, 2022, 11:55 AM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge issued an order confirming the Chapter 11 plan of the Boy Scouts of America on Thursday, approving the organizations' plan to channel tens of thousands of childhood sex abuse claims into a $2.5 billion settlement trust. The order comes a day after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein issued her final ruling on language changes to the confirmation documents and related legal findings and conclusions that had been in dispute among the various parties in interest in the case. "We continue to be enormously grateful to the survivor community, whose bravery, patience, and willingness to share their...

