Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO Head Backs Denial Of Radio Frequency IP Review

By Adam Lidgett (September 8, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has backed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision not to review an Impinj Inc. radio frequency ID patent, citing the board's own precedential Fintiv decision.

In a sua sponte review, Vidal in a Wednesday decision affirmed a PTAB decision from last month that denied NXP USA Inc.'s bid for rehearing of a board decision that declined to institute inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 10,776,198, which is owned by Impinj Inc. The PTAB had said it wouldn't rethink its decision not to institute review after citing the so-called Fintiv policy, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!