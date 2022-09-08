USPTO Head Backs Denial Of Radio Frequency IP Review

By Adam Lidgett (September 8, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has backed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision not to review an Impinj Inc. radio frequency ID patent, citing the board's own precedential Fintiv decision. In a sua sponte review, Vidal in a Wednesday decision affirmed a PTAB decision from last month that denied NXP USA Inc.'s bid for rehearing of a board decision that declined to institute inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 10,776,198, which is owned by Impinj Inc. The PTAB had said it wouldn't rethink its decision not to institute review after citing the so-called Fintiv policy, which...

