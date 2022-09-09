Energy Orgs Say No Place For Green Groups In Oil Lease Row

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 9, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A coalition of energy industry groups on Thursday urged the Fifth Circuit to uphold a Louisiana federal judge's decision barring environmental organizations from joining litigation over the U.S. Department of the Interior's failure to hold new oil and gas lease sales. The American Petroleum Institute and its co-plaintiffs that are suing the Interior Department say in a brief that Healthy Gulf and a slew of other green groups don't have legal standing to intervene in the lawsuit because the department adequately represents their interests. In an effort to join the case, the environmentalists overstate the scope of the matter, according the...

