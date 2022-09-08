Ohio Judge Questions Carveouts In 'Heartbeat' Abortion Law

By Eric Heisig (September 8, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- An Ohio judge on Thursday expressed doubt that exceptions outlined in the state's law criminalizing most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy would truly convince doctors they will not be second-guessed, pushing back on the state's contention that the clinics challenging the statute have nothing to fear if they use sound judgment. During a hearing on a bid by a group of abortion clinics seeking to block the state's "heartbeat" law, which went into effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian A. Jenkins said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS