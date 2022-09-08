Irwin Mitchell Sees Revenues Dip To Just Over £275M

By Ashish Sareen (September 8, 2022, 7:18 PM BST) -- Irwin Mitchell's overall group revenues have fallen slightly based on the latest financial results released Thursday after the firm left the volume personal injury market to focus on high-value cases. The U.K. law firm posted an overall revenue figure of £275.7 million ($316.6 million) for the financial year ending April 30, compared to £283.3 million reported for the corresponding period last year. Despite the dip, the core areas of its business reported a profit. Group pre-tax profits reported last year were £43.1 million compared to £21.2 million this year. But Irwin Mitchell also said the three main segments of its business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS