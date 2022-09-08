SEC To Open New Office Scrutinizing Crypto Filings

By Jessica Corso (September 8, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to open an office this fall dedicated to reviewing public filings related to crypto assets, a senior official at the agency said Thursday. Cicely LaMothe, the acting deputy director for the SEC's disclosure operations in the Division of Corporation Finance, said the disclosure review program would be opening two new offices: one focused on crypto assets and the other, called the Office of Industrial Applications and Services, looking at filings of companies in the agricultural, chemical, medical technology and health care delivery industry. The SEC selectively reviews filings related to public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and proxy...

