GenapSys Gets Court OK For $42M Sale To Investor Group

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 8, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Gene-sequencing company GenapSys Inc. won a bankruptcy court's approval Thursday to sell its assets to an investor group for $42 million despite a last-minute plea from Bolt Financial Inc.'s CEO Ryan Breslow to postpone the sale so his new pharma startup could put in a competing bid. At a virtual hearing Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon rejected the call for delay and approved the company's sale to Sequencing Health Inc., calling GenapSys' decision to choose "a bird in the hand" over an offer that may not materialize "the debtor's best business judgment." Breslow, who stepped down as CEO of...

