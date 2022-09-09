Ex-TIAA Bank Counsel Joins Balch & Bingham In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (September 9, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Corporate law firm Balch & Bingham LLP added a new partner in its Jacksonville, Florida, office with plenty of general counsel experience, serving in-house at both the American Challenger Development Corp. and TIAA Bank. Dave Barrett joined Balch & Bingham's banking and financial services practice, the firm announced Thursday. He has 18 years of experience navigating complex acquisitions and commercial transactions in financial services and even retained Balch & Bingham for some services while he was in-house. "I was pretty impressed with the work that they did as well as their bench strength in financial services and being in-house of financial...

