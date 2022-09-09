Auto Parts Suppliers Move $11M Royalty Suit To Fed. Court

By Danielle Ferguson (September 9, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A group of international automotive product suppliers stiffed their former parent company Cooper Standard Automotive out of more than $11 million in royalties despite continuing to use the Michigan company's patents and designs, according to a lawsuit removed to federal court Thursday. Cooper Standard claimed a group of companies all named SFC Solutions and operating variously in Poland, Spain, Italy and India reneged on a licensing agreement that required them to share quarterly sales information and pay their former parent 3% of their profits. Cooper Standard, which originally filed the suit May 23, claims the SFC companies owe at least $3...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS