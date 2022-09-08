DOJ Appeals Mar-A-Lago Special Master Order, Asks For Stay

By Carolina Bolado (September 8, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it will appeal a Florida federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to screen documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for attorney-client and executive privilege and asked the judge to pause an injunction against prosecutors' review of only the classified materials seized at the estate. The DOJ filed a notice alerting the court to its appeal to the Eleventh Circuit of U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon's Sept. 5 order granting Trump's request for a special master and pausing prosecutors' review of the documents in their investigation...

