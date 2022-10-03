BREAKING: High Court Wants DOJ Input Over Climate Suit Remand

By Keith Goldberg (October 3, 2022, 9:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general's office to weigh in on which courts can hear climate tort litigation against fossil fuel companies as the justices mull whether to review the Tenth Circuit's ruling that a suit against Exxon and Suncor belongs in state court....

